Prince William pushes youth homelessness fight with new visit

Prince William paid a visit to Bournemouth as part of his initiative Homewards, to curb homelessness

William took to his official Instagram account and shared some glimpses from his seaside outing just hours after hosting a State Banquet for the Nigerian president.

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It is pertinent to mention that, to fight against youth homelessness, the Prince of Wales founded the project Homewards in 2023.

He wrote, "Seeing how @homewardsuk is reshaping youth homelessness prevention in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

"Joining international delegations exploring how Homewards’ early intervention model can help stop youth homelessness before it begins."

As the charity work has grabbed international attention, global delegates from Belgium, Australia, Finland, Canada, and the Netherlands travelled to Bournemouth to learn from it.

The caption concluded, "Continuing to The Bourne Academy to hear how schools and frontline organisations are working together to support young people and reduce the risk of future homelessness."

William's mission of curbing homelessness was born after he visited shelters as a kid, leaving a lasting impression on him.