Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' major move for nature

King Charles marked a significant milestone with a scenic visit to Seven Sisters Country Park.

On Thursday, the monarch officially inaugurated a new coastal walking route named in his honour.

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He also took part in a walk along the newly designated King Charles III England Coast Path, as per details shared by the palace.

The official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family posted a video clip of Charles' visit, showing him interacting with the workers and walking the route.

The details in the caption revealed, "During a beautiful spring day in East Sussex, The King inaugurated a coast route named in his honour with a walk in Seven Sisters Country Park."

"The King Charles III England Coast Path - a 2,700 mile national trail and the longest continuous managed coastal walking route in the world - connects iconic landmarks with hidden gems and unlocks parts of England’s coastline for public access for the first time," they added.

Furthermore, the caption revealed, "His Majesty also opened The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve - the 13th National Nature Reserve to be declared within the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves which aims to create or expand 25 reserves by 2027."

Royal fans expressed their admiration for the King's move with one praising, "What a stunning backdrop for such a massive milestone! The Seven Sisters are already iconic, but making the entire coast accessible is totally breathtaking."

"The King is looking pretty healthy! A nice spring walk helps everyone," another user added.