King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to foreign guests at Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace on Thursday said King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu after the monarch him at ​Windsor Castle on Wednesday, in the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 ‌years.

"This morning, at Windsor Castle, The King and Queen bid farewell to President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu of Nigeria," said the palace releasing the royal couple's photos with the guests.

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Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton greeted the president and First Lady, on behalf of the king, in Windsor on Wednesday morning.

The king and queen , accompanied by members of the Royal Family, gave a state banquet at Windsor Castle for the president and his wife Oluremi Tinubu.

The king and the president both delivered speeches at the beginning of the banquet.

Britain is home to a large Nigerian diaspora, ​with about 300,000 Nigerians living in the UK.

The British government hopes the visit will reinforce the UK's role as a ​global centre for African business.

King Charles, who is still ​undergoing regular treatment for cancer, has hosted several high-profile state visits over the ​last nine ⁠months, welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.