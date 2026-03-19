King Charles unveils major tribute to natural world after defying pressure over US visit

King Charles has a special place in his heart for nature. To protect it, he has taken several initiatives. Unveiling a new coastline in Sussex is one of them.



The route, located at the Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve in East Sussex, is billed as the longest in the world.

Advertisement

Stretching wide, 2,700 miles around England's coast, the coastline will take a year to walk in full to finish it.

Not to mention the iconic landmark and majestic views the route offers along the way.

King Charles launched a new coastal walking route in Sussex, billed as the longest in the world, and is expanding public access to the coastline after he came under pressure to delay his forthcoming visit to the United States.

The route at the Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve in East Sussex stretches almost 2,700 miles around England's coast.

According to multiple reports, around a year of walking in full is needed to finish the coastline.

After unveiling, Charles walked on the path with Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds and the Chair of Natural England, Tony Juniper.

Juniper, in a statement to the press, says, "Following 16 years of hard work from the Natural England team, we are delighted to reach this landmark point for the King Charles III England Coast Path."

He continues, "It is testament to how public enjoyment, conservation, heritage, history, and community can come together, helping make life better for millions of people."

In his statement, he highlights the king's efforts to make the environment greener and healthier.

"It also presents a fitting tribute to His Majesty's lifelong contribution to the natural world."

The unveiling of the new path comes on the heels of mounting pressure on the monarch to delay the upcoming visit to the United States.

But per a report in The Times, Charles is still set to go ahead with a 3-day tour to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.