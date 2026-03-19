Kate Middleton quietly responds to royal turmoil with calm image

Kate Middleton wearing tiaras in public signals she's ready to be queen, says expert

Kate Middleton has a reputation for providing a calm and stable backing to the centuries-old royal institution, which has recently, what critics say, fallen into turmoil.



By tumult, it refers to the scandal ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sparked after details about his links with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Advertisement

In the wake of the controversy, the royal family had to issue statements expressing sympathy for the victims and clarifying its position on the probes into the former prince.

But anti-monarchy and a section of the public demanded greater transparency from The Firm regarding Andrew.

Anger in some segments of the public boiled over so much that they heckled members of the royal family on several occasions since the former Duke of York scandal broke out.

Amid such turmoil, the Princess of Wales wore a tiara during the Nigerian state visit, as the royal family rolled out a red carpet for them at Windsor Castle.

Reading into Middleton's first tiara of the year, Amanda Matta, a royal commentator, tells Fox News that she is subtly sending a message of continuity amid questions about the institution.

"Kate’s tiara choices tend to prioritise messages of continuity, usually indicating that she’s taking up the legacy of royal women who came before her."

"[It] also reinforces her ‘steady and reliable’ image, which has really become her brand within the institution. Rather than opting for spectacle by choosing pieces with the most presence, her choices remind the public that her royal role, and its symbolism, carry forward from her predecessors."

She continues, "It tells us that she understands her role in the institution, respects its weight, and isn’t trying to make it about herself."

Meanwhile, several probes on Andrew are underway. He was also arrested briefly on suspicion of misusing his former UK trade envoy office.