Sarah Ferguson becomes biggest risk for Meghan Markle, Harry while Firm grapples with Andrew drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sitting on a live wire that is threatening to implode the life they’ve worked to build ever since they moved away from spilling royal secrets and focused on their respective brands.

But now with news of Sarah Ferguson potentially going rogue in order to wrangle up money of her own, following her eviction and social isolation, a source has come forward with a warning.

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In their eyes, “Sarah was around for so many of the private conversations during the worst of the royal fallout” and that is where the fear of her ‘spilling’ all of that stems from. Plus it would be ‘very damaging’ they say. Plus “even if she doesn’t share anything damaging per say, it’s still a PR disaster.”

There’s also the understanding that following months of work to get As Ever to the point where it is now, the insider admits to Heat World, “the last thing they want right now is another book dredging up old arguments and dragging their names back into the headlines. Meghan in particular is very protective of their brand and she knows another explosive royal book could undo a lot of the progress they’ve been trying to make, they’re now desperately trying to stop this from happening.”

As for whether Fergie will have any way to navigate around the Sussexes, even if she wishes to, the source claimed, “once Sarah signs on for this, she’s going to be under enormous pressure from publishers to really deliver the goods.”

After all, given her history a simple memoir about her life “isn’t going to cut it” so “she’s going to have to lift the lid on royal drama if she wants the big payout.”

the same source even doubled down and added, “even if Sarah goes into it with the best intentions, she will be pushed for the juiciest details, and she’s always been someone that loves to gossip. She’s traded on royal titbits socially for years and she’s always been privy to the most private details within the family thanks to Andrew and her daughters.” So “no matter how delicate she may, or may not, try to be, once a book like this gets going it tends to take on a life of its own.”

“It’s not just Sarah sitting down and writing her memories, there are editors, agents and publicity teams all pushing for the moments that will get the most attention,” they added before signing off as well.