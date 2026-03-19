Sussexes finally side with Prince William and its because of Sarah Ferguson? Insider weighs in

With fears about Sarah Ferguson penning a tell-all to rake in cash after she was left homeless by King Charles’ decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, her ex-husband of his home, titles and honors, it seems the Sussexes are on board with their Windsor relatives.

While its pertinent to mention that Prince William and Prince Harry have been engaged in a rift for a few years at this point, a source claims there is one thing they are seeing eye-to-eye on and its about the Yorks.

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While the family have lost their dukedom as well, their daughters are retaining their titles of Princess, but with financial woes rumored to be overwhelming their mother, Fergie, sources say the chance of a memoir is imminent.

Another thing worth noting, that Talk TV presenter Kevin O’Sullivan revealed is that the Sussexes may also be in the firing line should a memoir come out because “word is Meghan confided all her secrets to Fergie so those secrets, trust me, are coming soon to a book near you.”

This has led a source to speak to Heat World and reveal, “[Sarah Ferguson] genuinely believes they were treated very harshly by the palace, so she may think speaking out will help set the record straight.”

Also, “don’t forget” they added “Eugenie was there when Harry and Meghan first met so Sarah has had a front row seat to their relationship from the start. She’s always been very sympathetic to them so a lot was shared with her, unlike other members of the family. When Megxit happened, she was right there in the mix so she has plenty she can dish about that front.”

This is why “there’s a real fear people will assume they secretly encouraged Sarah to say these things, which would completely destroy any chance of repairing relationships with William and the rest of the family.”

“Even something relatively mild can be spun to look terrible,” the source added. “Not to mention the fact that this is going to dredge up all the old arguments. If all the talk about who said what and who made who cry gets going again it’s bound to make any kind of reconciliation with William even more difficult.”

All in all “the reality is this book is bad news for Harry and Meghan, no matter how you look at it.” This is why they also said near the end “ironically this is probably one of the few things they see eye to eye with William on right now. No one wants her to write this.”