Good news for Harry and Meghan as Netflix boss reveals future plans with Sussexes
The statement comes after both As Ever and Netflix confirmed that the duchess's brand would become fully independent
Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria has said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have projects with the streaming giant.
His remarks came days after Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever ended its partnership with Netflix.
“We still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We have an amazing doc with them," he said during a press event.
“They have things in development on the TV and film side. Deals come and go all the time, and we don’t renew so many deals, those just don’t get as much press for obvious reasons. There’s no juicy story there,” Bajaria said.
As ever was launched by Meghan last year and supported financially by the streaming giant, in a separate deal to that of her TV content.
A spokesperson for As Ever said it was grateful for the partnership with Netflix during the brand's first year, adding: "We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own."
Netflix said in a statement: "Meghan's passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.
"As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently."
-
Netflix insiders reveal 'bizarre' way Meghan Markle showed anger in meetings
-
Prince Harry’s connection with King Charles is not as it seems since reconciliation: Here’s why
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s isolation grows: ‘Charles is the only one who even cares but won’t help’
-
Prince William fight against youth homelessness draws international attention
-
Buckingham palace updates on King Charles' major move for nature
-
King Charles unveils major tribute to natural world after defying pressure over US visit
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla bid farewell to foreign guests at Windsor Castle
-
King Charles defies criticism over tour to US as war in Middle East rages on