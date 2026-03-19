Princess Beatrice, Eugenie future prospects turn grim with a ‘reckoning’ incoming

The future that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie can hope for is changing from bad to worse with each passing day that public backlash increases.

Right now it’s come to a point where even an expert like Richard Palmer has sat down with The Mirror to discuss what all the sisters have in store.

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According to his belief, “I think we’re going to see a lot less of them” because while its true they ‘obviously’ want to “keep a low profile at the moment,” but “in future, I think they’ll just fade into the background,” he said too.

As for the issues surrounding them, in respect to their father’s friendships with people like a convicted sex offender and rumors of misconduct while in public office he adds, “It’s likely that this is still going to be rumbling on for many months, if not years”.

He also warns, “and it won’t look brilliant,” either because, as Mr Palmer puts it if, for example, Beatrice and Eugenie are at Ascot in a carriage going down the course with 70,000 people watching, that too “while they’re involved in one way or another in the controversy surrounding their parents.”

In his eyes, while its unlikely they will lose any titles the safer option might be to re-start without them because “it might be cleaner for all involved,” as Mr Palmer describes it.

After all “being princesses who are non-working royals is confusing for people already because they have titles, but they don’t do anything for the monarchy, they don’t do anything for the nation.”

“They’re essentially just private individuals who get privileges of being members of the royal family”. Furthermore “hey’re probably going to have to say goodbye to some of those privileges which they’ve enjoyed for a long, long time.”

There’s the issue of adjustment that will be necessary because after living their life in luxury, being welcomed in palaces across the world, the adjustment will be drastic given that even when they would travel privately as young royals British Embassy officials “would meet them when they got off the plane,” even though they were on a ‘private trip’ in all respects.

Furthermore, the stress of public outcry and dissatisfaction is also a factor that may continue to try and force the King’s hand too. So even though he seems hesitant to strip them of their privileges, Mr Palmer says, “I think the public are becoming increasingly unwilling to put up with all of that and whether it happens under King Charles III or King William V.” This is why he says, “I think there’ll be a reckoning for the princesses and they’ll probably have to give up those apartments, and give up their titles.”