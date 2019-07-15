Labourer dies in Okara

OKARA: A labourer died when debris of a building of a varsity fell on him on Monday. The construction work was underway at the University of Okara when its debris fell on Mumtaz, 30, of village Sheraz, Faisalabad. He died on the spot.

PRISONERS SCREENED: Under the Punjab Aids Control Programme (PACP), a medical screening started for prisoners and employees of the District Jail Okara. Some 950 prisoners and jail employees were screened under the supervision of Chief Executive Health and the Jail Superintendent Sheikh Ikaram. No prisoner or employee was found positive in HIV test. Jail Superintendent Sheikh Ikram told reporters on the occasion that he had planned to evolve the jail in a training site where the prisoners’ mind-set could be changed to drag him out of mire of crime.

14 PRISONERS RELEASED: Additional Sessions Judge Khalid Naeem Sheikh Monday visited the District Jail Okara and released 14 prisoners involved in minor cases. The Judge visited different chambers of the jail and viewed the sanitation and cleanliness of barracks. He enquired of the prisoners about their meal and medical treatment.