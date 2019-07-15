Aleem moves court against FBR notice

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan has approached the Lahore High Court challenging a notice by Inland Revenue Department of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for recovery of income support levy. Khan through his counsel submitted that the recovery of income support levy was a violation of different laws and the Constitution. He pleaded that it was up to the provincial social welfare department to work for the public welfare and that the Inland Revenue Department had no authority to impose and recover a tax in the name of social protection after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. He said the federal government did not have the authority to pass any legislation on the social welfare of the public at large.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader pleaded that the Income Support Levy Act 2013 was introduced for a period of one year only and the parliament did not extend its life. Therefore, he argued, the action of the FBR was a sheer violation of Article 73 of the Constitution. He asked the court to declare recovery of the Income Support Levy by the Inland Revenue department void.