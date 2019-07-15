Crackdown to be launched on people displaying weapons on social media

FAISALABAD: The police department has decided to launch a crackdown on the people who display weapons on social media.

According to a police spokesman, some elements after committing crime upload their videos on social media that leaves bad impression on young generation.

Therefore, the police department had decided to launch a vigorous campaign along with FIA and other departments against display of weapons and uploading criminal videos on social media.

The police would not only arrest the accused but also would block their social media accounts also.

Fesco for optimum safety in rainy season: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has urged general public to adopt precautionary, safety measures to avert any mishap during the rainy season.

According to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company spokesman, chances of short-circuit rise during rainy days and people

should follow instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He stressed that metallic wires should not be used for spreading wet clothes rather plastic cords can serve the purpose well.

He also advised using three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before use.

Plastic/rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items,

besides avoiding tying animals to electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

He said nearest Fesco Customer Service Centre, Sub Divisional Office, Emergency No 118 or Toll Free Number 0800-66554 must be informed in case of short-circuit of any electricity

pole, snapped electricity wire or any other emergency situation pertaining to electricity.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures, adding that Faisalabad Electric Supply Company spends millions of rupees on the purchase of safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots, gloves, etc.

Eight power pilferers nabbed: Fesco teams arrested eight power pilferers from various parts of Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to Fesco spokesman, the Fesco teams found accused Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Akram, Asim, Sabir, Ahmad, Ehsan, Abdul Hameed and Iqbal stealing electricity.

The teams removed their electricity supply meters and issued them detection bills and booked them.