Swat citizen appeals to CM for help

MINGORA: A resident of Swat district on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to help him get his already approved medical package from the Health Department.

Talking to The News, Badshahzada hailing from Ganj locality, said that he had submitted an application to the former president Mamnoon Hussain who had forwarded it to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary Health Department.

He said the secretary forwarded his application to the Medical Board which approved a medical package for his treatment expenses for 10 years as he had been suffering from the kidney-related problem. “I have not yet received a single penny to this effect though I made several visits to the officials concerned in Peshawar,” he said. He said he was unable to afford the expenses of his treatment and asked the chief minister to help him. Badshahzada may be contacted at his cellphone number: 0345-488 9187