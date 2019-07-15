Team set up to facilitate businesses in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has set up a team to facilitate businesses in the province. According to an official handout, the team comprises of industry experts and other stakeholders from the business community. It will propose various measures to the government to improve ease of doing businesses and to make setting up businesses easier. The intention is to reduce lengthy procedures and provide facilitation for making KP a convenient province for setting up businesses. The minister has said besides formulating a plan on ease of business in its first 100 days agenda, the KP government is taking steps to provide a suitable environment to attract investors and utilise resources for promoting economic activities, enhancing tax revenues and boost economic growth in the province.