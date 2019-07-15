close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2019

Six police officers transferred

Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of DG Excise & Taxation and six police officers of DIG rank on Monday.

According to the notification, DG Industries Mudassar Riaz Malik has been transferred and posted as DG Excise & Taxation vice Akram Ashraf Gondal already transferred and directed to report S&GAD till further orders.

Meanwhile S&GAD has issued posting orders for six police officers of BS-20 (awaiting posting) Raja Rifat Mukhtar as DIG Establishment-I, Dr. Masood Salim as DIG Crime Branch Punjab, Muhammad Inkasar Afghani as DIG Elite Force Punjab, and Capt. (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry as DIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, while DIG Punjab Highways Patrol Maqsood-ul-Hassan as DIG Establishment-II.

Road safety: On the directions of DIG M4 Sultan Chaudhary and SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP), the mobile education unit organised a road safety session to create awareness about road safety measures and traffic rules. The event was organized at City Terminal, Lahore, for drivers as part of a road safety awareness campaign.

Arrested: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) arrested 129 accused and recovered 16 pistols, three rifles, bullets, more than 10kg Charas and 98 liter liquor.

