What a win

England won the ICC World Cup 2019 by defeating New Zealand. It was really a treat to watch such a wonderful game of cricket which really shows commitment of both teams which played their hearts out until the last ball of the game and both deserved to be in the final.

However, the unfair ICC rules deprived New Zealand from winning the finals – even though they were on equal footing. England has remained outstanding throughout the World Cup and deserved to win the cup but it would have been much better if they had won the game by defeating New Zealand by holding another match rather than comparing run rates. The ICC should seriously think about changing their game policy and make rules which benefit everyone equally.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi