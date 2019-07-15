CM greets Matric high-achievers: Buzdar takes notice of rape, murder of minor

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the position-holders of matriculation examination. In a press statement issued here Monday, he said that bright students were the precious asset to the nation and the future of Pakistan was attached with bright and hard working students. The parents and teachers also deserve the accolade and "I extend congratulations to them as well.

The government will continue to work for the encouragement of intelligent students, he said and expressed best wishes for the position-holders. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape and murder of a 10-year-old child in Batapur and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest, adding that elements involved in such gruesome incident deserve strict punishment. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided to them at every cost.