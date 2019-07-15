CPLC data reveals rampant street crime across city in year’s first half

Street crime, mobile phones’ snatching and vehicles’ theft remained rampant in Karachi in the first half of 2019, according to statistics compiled by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the CPLC data, a total of 114 four-wheelers were snatched and 655 stolen during the first six months of the current year. Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police was only able to recover 265 of them.

Similarly, the incidents of snatching and theft of motorcycles also remained high in the first half of 2019. The CPLC statistics reveal that 835 motorcycles were snatched between January and June 2019 while 13,056 motorcycles were stolen.

The police were only able to recover 1,836 of the snatched and stolen motorcycles. People of Karachi continued to be deprived of their mobile phones during this time period as a large number of mobile phones were stolen or snatched. According to the CPLC data, 8,517 mobile phones were snatched and 13,644 stolen between January and June 2019, and the police were able to recover only 1,644 of them.

The CPLC report also showed that a total of 18 cases of extortion were reported in the city during the first half of 2019 while two cases of bank robberies took place. A total of 203 people were killed during the six months; whereas, only single case of kidnapping for ransom was reported during that time period.