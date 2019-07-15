close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 16, 2019

Man injured in mugging bid

Karachi

 
July 16, 2019

A man was injured after he was stabbed over resisting a mugging bid in a Baldia Town locality. The incident took place near Mawach Goth within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The police officials said that armed motorcyclists injured 45-year-old Fareed, son of Shafiq, for offering resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus