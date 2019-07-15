Man injured in mugging bid

A man was injured after he was stabbed over resisting a mugging bid in a Baldia Town locality. The incident took place near Mawach Goth within the limits of the Madina Colony police station. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The police officials said that armed motorcyclists injured 45-year-old Fareed, son of Shafiq, for offering resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.