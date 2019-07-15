Police baffled over woman’s murder in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

A woman was shot in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Monday and she later breathed her last during treatment. The police, who are hitherto clueless about the motive behind the incident, believe it to be a blind case.

The shooting took place in a street close to Maskan Chowrangi in Block-7. The injured woman was then shifted to a private hospital on Stadium Road, but she succumbed to her wounds during treatment.

The woman’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for conducting a post-mortem examination, following which it was handed over to the family. Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Nasarullah Khan said the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Shazia, wife of Dr Raza Ali Khan, chairperson of the Department of Economics & Management Sciences at the NED University of Engineering & Technology. “The incident occurred when she was driving back home,” the officer explained. “She was shot once in the face.”

He said the police also recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent it to the forensic division of the Sindh police for cross-matching. “We are clueless about the motive behind the incident, as we don’t have any witnesses or footage. The family of the deceased told the police that they have no enmity with anyone.”

The officer said the police are investigating the case from different angles, as she might have been killed over resisting a mugging bid. He added that they did not find any concrete footage because the incident occurred in a street near Maskan Chowrangi, while the Command and Control Room’s camera is installed at the roundabout.

The NED University released a press statement offering their condolences. The statement reads that the varsity expresses deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the wife of Dr Raza Ali Khan, chairperson, Department of Economics & Management Sciences.