Key suspect held in Defence rape case

In a major development in a case pertaining to rape of a young woman, the police investigators on Monday claimed to have arrested the alleged rapist.

The investigators said the suspect, Ali Raza, alias Ali Imran, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Korangi area. They added that he was also identified by the rape victim and a DNA sample would be obtained from him to verify the allegation.

After Raza was apprehended, his wife, Kiran, reached the Darakshan police station and protest against the arrest of her husband. She claimed that her husband was innocent and the woman, who had accused him of raping her, had done so due to a personal enmity.

Darakshan SHO Shahjahan Lashari told media persons that the police managed to arrest the suspect with the help of his mobile phone’s location as the complainant had provided the mobile phone number to the police.

The officer explained that the police were waiting for the DNA report and further investigations were under way. The complainant in the case, a 25-year-old woman, was found in an unconscious state in the Sea View area on Sunday.

She was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after she was found near the Village Restaurant within the limits of the Darakshan police station. The police recorded her statement at the hospital.

She told the police that she hailed from Punjab and was staying at a residential apartment in Muslim Commercial in Defence Housing Authority. She said she had come to Karachi from her hometown for employment.

The woman claimed that earlier in the day, she had food with her two friends, Kiran and Raza, who gave her some drugs, after which she started losing her consciousness. She alleged that the male friend attempted to rape her then and as she tried to resist, both of them severely beat her up. The Darakshan SHO said as she was found in an unconscious state at Sea View, the alleged rapist must have thrown her there in his car after he raped her.