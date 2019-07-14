close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
AFP
July 15, 2019

Yemen sides meet on Hodeida for first time

World

AFP
July 15, 2019

HODEIDAH, Yemen: Representatives from Yemen's government and Huthi rebels tasked with pulling forces out of the key port city of Hodeida met Sunday for the first time in five months.

The redeployment from Hodeida is a critical part of a ceasefire deal reached in December in Sweden that calls on the government and the Huthis to move forces away from ports and parts of city.

"The joint meeting of the redeployment coordination (committee) meeting started earlier this afternoon," a UN official present at the meeting told AFP, adding it was set to continue Monday.

The last meeting was held on February 16 and 17, the source added. The UN head of the committee confirmed the meeting "aboard a UN vessel on the high seas", adding it would centre on "steps to implement" the Hodeida pullback plan.

