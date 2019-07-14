PHC holds medical career fair

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission organised a medical career fair in collaboration with the Association of Pakistani Physicians of Northern Europe (APPNE) on Saturday, to give an opportunity to diaspora parents and children to learn about medicine as a career from medical students and doctors working in the NHS.

According to a statement, the event was held following a meeting between High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and senior officials of the APPNE.Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of APPNE for their significant contribution in projecting the image of Pakistan in the UK. +IBw-The initiative would not only provide direction to the younger generation of Pakistani diaspora but would also serve the long term interest of medical fraternity of the United Kingdom,+IB0- he said.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about medicine as a career and the opportunities available for future doctors, Zakaria said while expressing intention to hold similar events in Bradford, Manchester and Birmingham.

Nearly 40 medical and surgical consultants, dentists, senior medical trainees and medical students — who are APPNE members working in the NHS from all over the UK — were present to guide the students and their parents.

Eight stations were set up for the high school delegates to get first-hand information about the application process, interview techniques, university requirements, financial support and other details for medical schools in the UK and Europe. All the young delegates were offered free mentorship by APPNE in their endeavours to take up medicine as a career.