close
Mon Jul 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 15, 2019

Thunderstorm uproots dozens of trees in Khanpur

Peshawar

A
APP
July 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: Thunderstorm followed by heavy downpour Sunday uprooted trees, damaged mud houses and destroyed the electricity transmission line in Khanpur.

The inflow of water increased in Khanpur dam after heavy rainfall while the thunderstorm damaged the water supply system. The thunderstorm caused damage in Khanpur city, Panj Katha, Paharpur and many other areas.

In several areas, flash flood damaged the link roads, the electricity transmission lines and uprooted hundreds of the trees. During the last one week, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain created havoc in different parts of Hazara division. The Mansehra Road in Abbottabad was blocked owing to heavy rain and flash flood.

The meteorological department has also forecast heavy rains and thunderstorm during the next week in Hazara division.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus