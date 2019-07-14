Thunderstorm uproots dozens of trees in Khanpur

PESHAWAR: Thunderstorm followed by heavy downpour Sunday uprooted trees, damaged mud houses and destroyed the electricity transmission line in Khanpur.

The inflow of water increased in Khanpur dam after heavy rainfall while the thunderstorm damaged the water supply system. The thunderstorm caused damage in Khanpur city, Panj Katha, Paharpur and many other areas.

In several areas, flash flood damaged the link roads, the electricity transmission lines and uprooted hundreds of the trees. During the last one week, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain created havoc in different parts of Hazara division. The Mansehra Road in Abbottabad was blocked owing to heavy rain and flash flood.

The meteorological department has also forecast heavy rains and thunderstorm during the next week in Hazara division.