Mon Jul 15, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 15, 2019

83 alm-seekers arrested

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have arrested 83 beggars from different spots of the busy highways during last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers, a police spokesman said Saturday.

Islamabad police launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed and nabbed 83 beggars.

DIG (Operations) has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

The DIG has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

