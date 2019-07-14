Motorists advised to follow traffic rules in Murree

Rawalpindi: The City Traffic Police (CTP) has urged the motorists to strictly follow traffic rules on roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps.

Talking to this agency, a CTP spokesman said that the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations were advised to obey traffic rules to avoid road accidents. He informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking.

A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow. He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided. The motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face severe traffic congestion,” he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

Acting CTO Rawalpindi, Superintendent Police (SP), Muhammad Faisal on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana had made special traffic arrangements and devised a comprehensive plan to facilitate the tourists during the summer season.

The CTO also visited Murree and directed the Traffic Police Officers to make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists. Over 40,000 vehicles entered the hill station on week end, he added.

In this regard, he said they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced for tourists which citizens can call round the clock.

The CTO advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads. He said that an enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists.

raids: Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the assistant commissioners (acs), magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration conducted raids last week in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines on profiteers while seven FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold Price Control Committee meeting twice a month. The ACs and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of DC Rawalpindi conducted 135 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were slapped on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

AC Rawalpindi City, Naeem Afzal conducted raids at seven points and imposed fines against the violators. AC Cantt, Rimsha Javed also raided at six points in Cantt Sub-Division and Airport areas and imposed fines on the violators.

Sub-Registrar, Urban-I, Muhammad Iqbal conducted 25 raids in different markets of New Town and Gunjmandi areas and penalized the profiteers. He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added. The reports would also be sent to the provincial headquarters on daily basis, he added.