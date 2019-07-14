Cycle cities

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I have recently started cycling on my way to work and the exercise has really helped me realise how good this can be for your body and your daily routine. I realised how unhealthily I had been living previously and how I always felt tired and irritated. My mental and physical health has been much better and I really like how it has benefited me. I have more energy and stamina and I no longer get out of breath playing with my kids.
The Netherlands seems like a perfect place to me. Almost everyone has a bicycle and they are a healthy and happy people. It helps you to get out of the dreary and stiff mindset that working behind a desk gives you. I really hope that cycling will start to catch on here so that others can realise how amazing it is.
Wyzafir Lakri
Islamabad
