Cycle cities

I have recently started cycling on my way to work and the exercise has really helped me realise how good this can be for your body and your daily routine. I realised how unhealthily I had been living previously and how I always felt tired and irritated. My mental and physical health has been much better and I really like how it has benefited me. I have more energy and stamina and I no longer get out of breath playing with my kids.

The Netherlands seems like a perfect place to me. Almost everyone has a bicycle and they are a healthy and happy people. It helps you to get out of the dreary and stiff mindset that working behind a desk gives you. I really hope that cycling will start to catch on here so that others can realise how amazing it is.

Wyzafir Lakri

Islamabad