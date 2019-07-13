New taxes created panic among traders: Gilani

MULTAN: Former premier and PPP senior vice-chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that new taxes levied in the federal budget have created panic among the traders.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, the former premier said the budget 2019-20 reflects incompetency and failure of the government. He said that traders were forced to come on roads due to heavy imposition of taxes. Gilani said that the government should acknowledge the demands of the traders and prevent the masses from the wave of inflation. The anti-people budget had brought inflation in the country, he alleged. Gilani said that the PPP always fought for the rights of the masses, he added. He said that he had taken practical measures for the progress and development of the Seraiki region when he was prime minister.