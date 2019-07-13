Heat is better than cold!

Humans are contrary creatures. When it’s hot we yearn for the cold weather and when winter rules the roost, we look forward to warmer weather. These days, as the temperature rises, people look for ways to remain cool and quite a lot of discussion goes on about whether the hot weather is better or the cold. While the latter has its aficionados, it appears, according to research, that hot weather is better for your health! Research shows that your overall alertness and mental performance is at its best when your body temperature is high. Staying warm helps keep you alert and also improves your memory!

Then you can lose weight. Appetite decreases with heat partly because the body is trying to keep cool. All of the body’s functions, including digestion, create heat within the body, so a body working hard to keep cool will suppress appetite in an attempt to lessen its work load. Besides, all the greasy/starchy food we love to eat in winter does not appear too appetizing in this weather, though a lot of people cannot resist it!

It’s better for your heart and lungs. Cold weather can have a negative impact on your health, especially your heart and respiratory system. When your body works to regulate heat, your blood pressure can increase to unhealthy levels, causing long-term damage. Other negative factors given include the fact that cold kills more people than heat. More people move from cold states to warm ones because of climate than vice versa. You’re more likely to fall and hurt yourself in icy cold weather. Staying warm is more expensive, both in clothing and home heating costs.

But these facts are not very comforting when you are trying to beat the heat! Giving tips on how to remain cool experts say: Stay hydrated. Water is essential for keeping you cool during hot weather; do not wait until you’re thirsty to drink water or a cooling beverage. Drink plenty of water before engaging in any physical activity; choose cooling foods as they can keep you cool provided you make the right choices. Prepare food that does not require using the oven or stove. (Not something most Pakistanis can do because of eating habits!)

— Ishrat Hyatt