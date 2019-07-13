close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
July 14, 2019

10 killed in Hyderabad bus-rickshaw crash

A
APP
July 14, 2019

HYDERABAD: Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qinqi rickshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon, seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries. The DC said the district administration, after receiving the information, reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to the Peoples Medical College hospital and other nearby health centres for medical aid. Those who lost their lives were identified as Sagheer s/o Wazeer, Naseem d/o Khalid, Zubaida w/o Liaqat, Sadia w/o Azhar, Soriya w/o Abdul Latif, Amir s/o Liaqat, Asia d/o Ayoob, Yousif s/o M Ayoob, Alisha d/o M Ayoob and Shababa w/o M Ayoob.

The injured were identified as Rani, Roshan, Medam, Noor Bano, Nasirullah, Soomari, Shahzadi, Khadim, Sajad Ali, Hayato, Marvi, Sanaullah, Amro, Jumo, Farhat, Khair Bux, Abdul Qadir and others.

