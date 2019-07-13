Kim seizes LPGA lead with bogey-free 64

WASHINGTON: South Korea’s Kim Sei-young fired a bogey-free seven-under par 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over compatriot Lee6 Jeong-eun after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Marathon Classic.

Kim ran off four birdies in a row starting at the third hole, added birdies at 12 and 15 and closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th to finish 36 holes on 11-under 131 at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio.

“Just doing my best,” Kim said. “I try my best, and then if I play good, just keep it going.

“I made a couple long putts. Greens are very pure, so if I read it really good it works.”

Kim seized a one-stroke lead over ninth-ranked Lee6, who fired a second consecutive 66, with Americans Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho and Stacy Lewis sharing third on 133.

Kim will try to capture her first major title in two weeks at the Evian Championship in France, where she shared second last year.

Lee6, who won her first major title at last month’s US Women’s Open, birdied three in a row starting at the par-3 sixth and opened and closed the back nine with birdies but a bogey at the par-4 12th kept her from sharing the lead.

South Korean 19-year-old rookie Chun Youngin, who shared the 18-hole lead after an opening 64, shot 70 to stand on 134, sharing sixth with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Clariss Guce of the Philippines.