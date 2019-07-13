Lyari gangster among five suspects held by Rangers

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested five suspects during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Farooq, who was associated with the Lyari gang war, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Kalri area of Lyari. He was said to be involved in drug peddling in the area.

Asif, Fahim Akhtar and Ajmal Hussain were arrested in the Ittehad Town area. The suspects were involved in various street crime and robbery cases.

During a joint operation by the Rangers and police, Haider Ali alias Jahanzaib alias Fauji was apprehended in Shah Faisal Colony for being involved in street crime cases.

They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Cache of weapons

The Paramilitary force on Saturday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Saleem Ahmed alias Mirchi, the owner of the Saleem Corporation, was gunned down by some unidentified persons in Jodia Bazaar on April 9. Following the incident, a special team of Rangers troops was formed to investigate the case.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the team with the help of technical evidence had arrested Iqbal alias German, and his son, namely Naveed Iqbal, and an accomplice, Khurram Mumtaz. The Rangers disclosed their arrests to the media on April 23.

The spokesperson said that during the course of interrogation, the soldiers, while acting on the information provided by already arrested suspects about active members of the Lyari gang war and dumped arms and ammunition, conducted a raid and recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

The recovered weapons include five AK-47, two MP-5 rifles, a 9mm pistol, a sub-machine gun, a 30bore mouser pistol, two 9mm pistols with silencers, two Glock pistols, a 9mm pistol, a NP-22 pistol, 11 HE-36 hand grenades, 23 sub-machine magazines, 14 MP-5 magazines, eight Glock pistol magazines, 20 magazines of 9mm pistol, a 30bore pistol magazine, six magazines of 32bore mouser pistol, hundreds of ammunition of different calibers, four walkie-talkie sets, three chargers, a CD player, two WiFi routers, five mobile phones, six USBs, one camera, 32 CDs and a dagger.