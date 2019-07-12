Pak-Russia keen to promote bilateral ties

Islamabad: Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations can be strengthen through exchange programmes. M. Habeeb Ahmed, chairman of Habeeb Rafique Group and Honorary Consulate of Russia expressed his gratitude to Russia at a ceremony held in honour of Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, says a press release.

He appreciated the contribution of Russian government in education sector of Pakistan and requested the Russian government to award 50 scholarships for talented students in the field of medical and engineering for the year 2020.

He said Russia and Pakistan are bound by strong ties of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding based on mutual respect and partnership, desire for multi-faceted and equal cooperation. Russia and Pakistan celebrated the 71st anniversary of diplomatic relations on May 1 this year.

He said Pakistan is a valued partner for Russia, which significance is determined by its role in regional politics, its influence in the Muslim world and its geostrategic position. The potential of bilateral partnership was significantly advanced when Islamabad became a full-fledged member of the Shangai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in June 2017.

The ambassador to Russia, Danila Ganich communicated the message of Moscow to Islamabad that Russia is fully engaged to strengthen the politico-economic ties and other relations of mutual interests with Pakistan to maintain peace and security of region.

The politician and businessman, Anwar Saif Ullaha, former defense minister Rana Tanveer, former interior minister Rehman Malik, the spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, former IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi, federal minister of privatisation, Mian Muhammad Soomro, former federal minister of religious affairs Aijaz-ul-Haq, federal secretary for ministry of water resources, Muhammad Ashraf, commissioner for Pakistan Commission for Indus Water Syed Mehar Ali Shah, chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ahmed Kamal, diplomats from Chinese embassy, embassy of Azerbaijan, members of Russian students alumni Dr. Shahid Hassan, Imtiaz-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, senior vice president Amir Sohail and others participated on the invitation of host Habeeb Ahmed.