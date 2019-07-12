close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
July 13, 2019

Building hope

Newspost

 
This refers to the editorial ‘End of a dream’(July 7). It was a source of comfort to have come across calm and sober views on the performance of our cricket team when so many accusations against those in public view were circulating everywhere. How can one blame the match line-ups when even the best veteran players on the team could not demonstrate their capabilities properly?

We should not forget that Pakistani players have been playing against international teams in the UAE where the cricket grounds vary from those in England. Our team needs more experience in such places. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan which can be trained if the players are given a chance to show their ability.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

