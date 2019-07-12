Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in various regions

LAHORE: Rainfall of moderate-to-heavy intensity with one or two very heavy falls are likely over the upper catchments of all the major rivers from May 13 to 19, which may cause flooding downstream.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, rains and flooding may pose challenge in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next seven days.

Also, moderate rainfall with one or two heavy falls is also expected over Dera Ghazi Khan division along with Northeast Balochistan. Sharp peaks of high flood are expected upstream of Mangla. Low-to-medium level flooding is also expected in nullahs of Rivers Ravi -- Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg, and Chenab -- Palku, Aik and Bhimber, along with hill torrents of DG Khan division.

Urban flooding is expected in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore districts. All authorities concerned are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period, said an official.