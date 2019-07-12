Federal Ombudsman visits One Window Facilitation Desk at JIAP

KARACHI: Syed Tahir Shahbaz Federal Ombudsman and Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Grievance Commissioner for Oversees Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and interacted with representatives of its agencies and stressed to provide more facilities to passengers and oversees Pakistanis.

Deputy Airport Manager of JIAP Imran Khan briefed the Ombudsman on functioning of OWFD. Federal Ombudsman appreciated the functioning of the Desk and expressed his satisfaction on its performance being undertaken by twelve different departments/agencies for the assistance of OPs at JIAP.

He was informed by the staff of the OWFD that so far 150,000 passengers were provided assistance at eight major airports and their dedicated staff is doing its best to resolve the individual and systematic issues of the OPs relating to the government departments, ministries, organization and agencies working at these airports.

OWFD is working at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad international airports to provide assistance to OPs.***