close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
July 13, 2019

Federal Ombudsman visits One Window Facilitation Desk at JIAP

Karachi

P
PR
July 13, 2019

KARACHI: Syed Tahir Shahbaz Federal Ombudsman and Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar Grievance Commissioner for Oversees Pakistanis Federal Ombudsman visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and interacted with representatives of its agencies and stressed to provide more facilities to passengers and oversees Pakistanis.

Deputy Airport Manager of JIAP Imran Khan briefed the Ombudsman on functioning of OWFD. Federal Ombudsman appreciated the functioning of the Desk and expressed his satisfaction on its performance being undertaken by twelve different departments/agencies for the assistance of OPs at JIAP.

He was informed by the staff of the OWFD that so far 150,000 passengers were provided assistance at eight major airports and their dedicated staff is doing its best to resolve the individual and systematic issues of the OPs relating to the government departments, ministries, organization and agencies working at these airports.

OWFD is working at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad international airports to provide assistance to OPs.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus