KU to conduct postgraduateentry test on 14th

Karachi University will conduct the entrance test for MPhil, PhD, MS and MD programmes on Sunday.

According to the KU registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, the varsity had received 3,803 applications for admission against 2,028 available seats. However, the varsity had allowed 3,567 eligible students to appear in the written test. The test was scheduled to start at 10am.

He directed the eligible students to appear at the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time along with original computerised National Identity Card and admit card.

He mentioned that admission would be granted on the basis of result of the test, and interviews would be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus 2019.

The varsity has offered admissions in the various departments of faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Law, Medicine, Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Management and Administrative Sciences, Education, Islamic Studies and other institutes and centres of the varsity.

Shahzad also said that the KU Entrance Test 2019 was mandatory for candidates and the list of successful candidates would be announced on the KU website on July 31. He said that the students who had acquired degrees from institutions approved by the Higher Education Commissions should avail an equivalence certificate from the Deputy Registrar (Academic) office before getting provincial admission.