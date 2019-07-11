Roti to sell for Rs10, Khameeri and Naan for Rs15

LAHORE: Following the rising trend in rates of wheat, levy of GST on wheat flour and other byproducts and upward revision of gas tariff, the prices of roti and naan have been increased significantly in the provincial metropolis.

The price hike in wheat flour products would unleash a new wave of inflation pressure, hitting the common man badly. The Association of Bread Makers on Thursday jacked up rates of Tandoori roti to Rs 10 each and that of Khameeri roti and naan to Rs 15 each. They blamed a wave of successive cost escalation in last few weeks one of the reasons behind unprecedented increase in rates of roti and naan. With latest price revision, consumers now have to pay Rs 4 more on buying a Tandoori roti and Rs3 on Khameeri roti or naan. More worryingly, it is feared that the price of roti would further be swelled to Rs 15 and Khameeri roti or naan will cost consumers as high as Rs20 each. The price of wheat has been increased to Rs1,450 per maund from Rs 1,300 while the rate of a 79kg bag of flour jumped to Rs3,200 from Rs2,800. Similarly, the federal government imposed 17 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) on wheat flour packed in more that 20kg packing. On top of that, the gas tariff for bread makers has been multiplied to Rs 1,283 per unit from the earlier rate of Rs700. The bread makers said they had been left with no option but to gradually pass on financial burden to consumers. On the other hand, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has asked the government to withdraw GST on wheat flour. An office-bearer of the association said the price of Tandoori roti would hit hard the common man being the main buyer.

The PFMA has also threatened to observe a strike and launch a protest campaign against imposition of General Sales Tax on wheat flour. Asim Raza, central leader of PFMA, said an emergency meeting of the association would be held today to evolve the future line of action. Such exorbitant tax rate would result in hike of Rs600 per 79 kg flour bag. Similarly, he said, 10 per cent tax on Maida has also been slapped, which would lead to increasing price of bread and naan considerably. He deplored that being a basic food item, exemption given to wheat flour from any tax should have been continued for the welfare of the masses.