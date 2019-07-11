Foreign minister to prolong stay in US after PM’s visit

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will stay back in the US for at least four more days after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit is over.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet President Donald Trump on July 22. The White House confirmed Wednesday that both leaders will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity and will also discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade, "with the goal of creating conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries."

Clearly, the focus will be regional situation, especially when US desperately wants to reach a peace deal with the Taliban so it could withdraw from Afghanistan. Imran Khan is scheduled to stay for three days in Washington along with his cabinet members including the foreign minister, adviser on finance, adviser on investment and commerce.

The foreign minister as part of the delegation will accompany the prime minister but will remain here for four more days to meet officials, US dignitaries, and lawmakers and other stakeholders to discuss matters of mutual and regional concerns, sources told The News.

The embassy here has not shared any details of the meetings so far. However, the Foreign Office has released a statement highlighting that the prime minister will also be meeting prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora. The visit will contribute towards building a broad-based, long-term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit, according to the Foreign Office. "During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister will outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the prime minister will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan. He will also highlight Pakistan’s policy of “peaceful neighbourhood” aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond," the Foreign Office statement said.