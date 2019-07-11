Three injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Three persons were injured when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed at Rang Mahal on Thursday.

Rescuers pulled out the three survivors from the debris and removed them to hospital.

Three wounded: A woman and her two grandsons were injured by the firing of a neighbour in the Sundr area on Thursday following an issue of water drainage.

Rescuers removed the injured to hospital. The injured were identified as Zaitoon Bibi, Ikram and Zeeshan. The accused identified as Rizwan escaped from the scene.

Over 1m cases disposed of in five months: The district judiciary of Punjab has disposed of over one million cases during the first five months of the current year.

Statistics released by the Lahore High Court show that during the period of January 1, 2019 to May 31, despite institution of 1,027,052 new cases the district judiciary disposed of 1,077,310 cases minimising the overall pendency.

Praising the performance of the district judiciary, the LHC acting Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said disposal of a huge number of cases and reducing the backlog of 50,258 cases was an important milestone.

He said provision of swift justice to the masses was the foremost duty of the judiciary. He said speedy disposal of cases would help increase the masses trust in the institution of judiciary.

Scattered rain forecast: Scattered but moderate rain was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

The early morning rain inundated several city roads but rainwater was drained out timely.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching the upper parts of the country and are likely to strengthen from Friday night.

They predicted that widespread rain-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) with windstorm is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Mangla, Jhelum, Islamabad, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Kasur, M.B. Din, Gujranwala, Murree, Sialkot, Attock, Chakwal, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Kotli and Muzaffarabad.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Larkana where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 22°C.

Abattoir, ice factory sealed: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a slaughterhouse and an ice factory in Bakar Mandi area here on Thursday.

According to a handout, following a tip-off, the Punjab Food Authority meat safety and vigilance teams carried out a joint operation and confiscated 2,400-kg rotten and hazardous meat.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman said the meat had fake Punjab Food Authority stamps, showing the item was legal and up to the mark.

He said the meat of sick animals was to sell in different areas of the city.

He said the Punjab Food Authority team sealed an ice factory, Haji Khalil, and Kaka slaughterhouse after recovering meat of ill and dead animals from there.

Fire: Furniture and electronic appliances were destroyed when a fire broke out in a private bank at New Anrakali on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the third floor of a building on Nisbat Road, reducing cameras and accessories to ashes. Firefighters extinguished the fires after hectic efforts.

found dead: An 80-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Muslim Town police area on Thursday.

Locals spotted his body at Karim Block and informed police. Police removed it to morgue.

accidents: At least 15 people died and 950 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 823 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 575 badly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals while 375 persons sustaining minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.