close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

Anti-encroachment drive launched in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2019

NOWSHERA: The district administration on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive along Mardan Road and Kabul River, demolishing dozens of shops and structures. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said the district administration had served notices the time and again on the occupants of the houses and shops built illegally on the government properties. He said the encroachers had occupied the properties for 20 to 25 years. The official said such people were asked to remove the illegal structures willingly but to no avail. He said there was no other way left with the administration but to launch the drive under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair to demolish the illegal structures built along the Mardan Road and Kabul River.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus