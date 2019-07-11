Anti-encroachment drive launched in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive along Mardan Road and Kabul River, demolishing dozens of shops and structures. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said the district administration had served notices the time and again on the occupants of the houses and shops built illegally on the government properties. He said the encroachers had occupied the properties for 20 to 25 years. The official said such people were asked to remove the illegal structures willingly but to no avail. He said there was no other way left with the administration but to launch the drive under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair to demolish the illegal structures built along the Mardan Road and Kabul River.