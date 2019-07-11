Clerks protest

Clerks across the country on Thursday held a pen-down strike against imposition of taxes, price-hike and giving them no pay rise.

The strike was observed on the appeal of Apca president Fazal Ghafar and general-secretary Rana Muhammad Iqbal. A rally was held at Building Department in the City which was addressed by Apca provincial president Muhammad Sultan Majadi, Chairman Mian Muhammad Fazal, president Building Department Muhammad Afzal, president Education Department Syed Nadeem Shah, president Architect Department Syed Hassain Shah, Divisional secretary Malik Mumtaz Ali and other leaders.

They warned of locking offices and blocking roads if the government failed to accept their demands for increasing salaries and stopping imposition of taxes on them. They threatened to besiege secretariat and take out a big rally on July 18 for their demands.