Over 1m cases disposed of in five months

LAHORE: The district judiciary of Punjab has disposed of over one million cases during the first five months of the current year.

Statistics released by the Lahore High Court show that during the period of January 1, 2019 to May 31, despite institution of 1,027,052 new cases the district judiciary disposed of 1,077,310 cases minimising the overall pendency.

Praising the performance of the district judiciary, the LHC acting Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said disposal of a huge number of cases and reducing the backlog of 50,258 cases was an important milestone.

He said provision of swift justice to the masses was the foremost duty of the judiciary. He said speedy disposal of cases would help increase the masses trust in the institution of judiciary.