Worthy of greatness

This refers to the letter ‘What we need’ (July 10) by Lahrib Akram. Our problem is that we expect from our cricket team to win the world cup, forgetting that even the participation of the team in the world cup was not certain a few years back. We became eligible only when we defeated another team at the bottom of the table. Then our team rose from the ashes to defeat strong teams like England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

This was a remarkable recovery from being a team struggling to reach the semi-finals stage but this turnaround was too late to completely undo previous damage. The takeaway from this was that the hands-on experience, stiff competition, and guidance from veteran players play the most important role in improving the performance of the team.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston , USA