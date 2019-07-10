Federal govt’s major restructuring plan okayed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has approved a major restructuring plan for the federal government and decided to retain 325 entities out of total 441.

On the recommendation of Dr Ishrat Hussain led Task Force on Institutional Reforms, the cabinet approved the privatisation or transfer of 43 government entities to Sarmaya Pakistan Ltd; transfer of 15 bodies to provincial governments, Islamabad Capital Territory and Gilgit-Baltistan; liquidation or closure of eight organisations; and merger of 32 entities.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the reorganisation of 17 bodies as training and policy support institutes.

The government will retain 325 entities under two broad categories: (a) Executive departments, and (b) Autonomous bodies.

The Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of Government reviewed 441 Organisations of Federal government and classified these entities into 18 categories, which include constitutional bodies, regularity authorities, courts/tribunals, commercial/semi-commercial organisations, public utilities/services providers, promotion bodies, financial institutions, training institutes, research/data/documentation organisations, education institutions, quality assurance bodies, development authorities, councils/commissions/ committees, trusts/foundations, executive agencies, security/enforcement bodies, scientific research institutes and others.

For the execution of the restructuring plan as approved, the cabinet also sanctioned the implementation plan. The plan envisages the setting up of Implementation Committee comprising the secretaries of relevant departments.

The Implementation Committee will comprise of Secretary Establishment, which will be the chairman, and members including secretary finance, secretary law, special secretary cabinet and secretary of the ministry/division concerned. Government is expecting to save billions of rupees from this restructuring process.