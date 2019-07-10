Inquiry launched against schools for poor matriculation results

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has initiated a departmental inquiry against schools, which couldn’t show better results in matriculation examination under the Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

“The principals and teachers of schools that couldn’t show good results would be punished under relevant service laws,” District Education Officer Khan Mohammad told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to bring the public sector schools on a par with private sector schools, which was why such an inquiry was launched in the district for the first time.

“The results of our two schools remained zero percent, which is highly condemnable and we will punish teachers and principals either through demotions in their basic pay scales or under other relevant laws,” said Khan Mohammad.

He said that overall the government’s high and higher secondary schools’ result was about 73 percent in the district but they wanted to enhance it further.

The district education officer said that the advisor to the chief minister on education, Ziaullah Bangash, directed him to compile a comprehensive report on the performance of schools in the matriculation examination.

“There are seven such schools whose results are 100 percent and the department admired their teachers and principals,” said Khan Mohammad.

He said that a total of 6,379 students of 112 government high or higher secondary schools appeared in the exam and 4,658 were declared successful.