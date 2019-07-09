Chitral lift polo cup as Shandur Festival ends

CHITRAL: The three-day Shandur Festival concluded as Chitral beat Gilgit-Baltistan 6-5 in a thrilling contest to lift the polo cup for the sixth consecutive year on Tuesday.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood was the chief guest at the concluding day of the event at the world’s highest polo ground.

In the first half, Chitral scored five goals while GB scored two goals. However, in the second half, the GB team made several attempts and succeeded in scoring three more goals.

However, Chitral managed to score the six goals in the dying moment of the game.