LHC allows Dr Adnan to examine Nawaz once a week

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday conditionally allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan to examine him in jail once a week.

Acting Chief Justice Mamoonur Rashid Sheikh permitted Dr Adnan to examine the former PM under the supervision of jail doctors and barred him from giving any statement regarding his health condition after meeting him. Nawaz’s family members could also go along with the doctor. A provincial law officer told the court that the government had no problem with Nawaz meeting his personal doctor. “We just want to say that a doctor is there at the jail round the clock. Nawaz is being given more facilities than other prisoners,” the lawyer said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in the LHC, seeking directions for provincial authorities to allow her along with a physician to visit the former prime minister twice a week in the jail. Maryam submitted that her father was suffering from various ailments and was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court. She submitted that she along with Dr Adnan had regularly been visiting Nawaz as per schedule given by the jail authorities. The petitioner submitted that she came to know through media that the respondent provincial government had directed the jail authorities for restricting visit schedule of Nawaz Sharif only to Thursdays and that too for five blood relatives. She submitted that in view of serious ailments, Nawaz required frequent visits of his personal physician so that his medicine could be adjusted. However, the jail authorities were not allowing Dr Adnan to meet Nawaz, she claimed.

She pleaded with the court to direct the provincial authorities for allowing her along with Dr Adnan to visit the former premier as he had been personal physician of Nawaz for 25 years. The court, after hearing both sides, allowed Dr Adnan to examine the former PM and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.