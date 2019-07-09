Mixed results for Pak players in Penang Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players achieved mixed results in the Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open Squash Tuesday.

Players from Malaysia, India, China , Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Pakistan are participating in the event.Results: Under-13: Saboor Khan (Pak) beat Du Menghau (China) 13-11, 11-7, 11-6 and lost second round against Nickhileshwar (IND) 10-12, 4-11, 5-11; Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) got bye in 1st round and won second round against Teerth Jilka (IND) 11-0, 11-3, 11-4

Under-15: Humam Ahmad won first round against Kavlijeet Singh (Malaysia) 11-1, 11-0, 11-0.M. Hanif won first round against Euwen Liaw (Malaysia), 11-7, 11-9, 11-7

Under-17: Hasnain Ali won first round against Ang Lin (Malaysia) 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 and lost against Au Lap Man (HK) 5-11, 7-11, 2-11. Ashab Irfan (Pak) got bye in first round and won second round against Yugal Eshwar (Malaysia) 11-3, 11-4, 11-6. Waleed Khalil (Pak) got bye in first round and lost 2nd round against Leo Fatialova (NZ) 9-11, 6-11, 7-11.