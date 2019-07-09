Maryam Nawaz summoned over ‘fake’ deed on 19th

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on July 19 over an allegedly fabricated trust deed in the Avenfield properties reference.

Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summons on Tuesday after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the court seeking a trial against the PML-N leader for allegedly submitting the fake trust deed in the case involving flats in London.

In its plea, the NAB accused Maryam of submitted the fake trust deed related to the accountability court during the Avenfield trial last year.

On July 6, 2018 the same accountability court sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty in the case. The court also announced a seven-year sentence for Maryam with a £2 million fine whereas her husband Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was given a one year jail term.

The convicts were released in September last year after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentences, pending trial. The sentence suspension was also challenged by the NAB in the Supreme Court.